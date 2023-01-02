Missouri wrestler Zach Elam won the 285-pound title at the Southern Scuffle, three of his teammates fell in the finals and MU wrestling dropped out of the lead to third place in the team event Monday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Elam defeated Binghamton’s Cory Day by 5-0 decision in the final. That followed a 4-1 decision win over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles in the semifinals earlier in the day.

