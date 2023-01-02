Missouri wrestler Zach Elam won the 285-pound title at the Southern Scuffle, three of his teammates fell in the finals and MU wrestling dropped out of the lead to third place in the team event Monday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Elam defeated Binghamton’s Cory Day by 5-0 decision in the final. That followed a 4-1 decision win over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles in the semifinals earlier in the day.
The Tigers held a narrow lead over Oklahoma State after the first day of the event, but the Cowboys claimed three individual titles on the way to claiming the team honors. Oklahoma State finished with 181 points for the Southern Scuffle title, North Dakota State was runner-up with 144½ points and Missouri rounded out the top three at 125 points.
MU’s Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141) and Peyton Mocco all lost by decision in their finals matchups.
Surtin lost to Purdue’s Matt Ramos in a 4-3 decision in the title bout after taking a 3-0 decision over Oklahoma State’s Trevor Mastrogiovanni earlier Monday.
Andrew Alirez of Colorado State won an 8-4 decision in his match with Hart, who reached the final by defeating Jake Bergeland in a 6-0 decision.
In another Missouri-Oklahoma State finals tussle, Dustin Plott won a 12-7 decision over Mocco for the crown. Mocco sealed his spot in the final with a 9-3 decision win over Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly.
Missouri’s Cam Steed (165) dropped out of his third-place match against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets with an injury.
Jarret Jacques finished sixth in the 157-pound category.
Missouri returns to the mat for a Big 12 bout with Northern Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center.