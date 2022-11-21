Chiefs Chargers Football

Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton, left, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, right, in the second half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press

With less than one minute on the clock, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hurled a pass into double coverage, targeting Keenan Allen. Two Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs collided, deflecting the pass into the air.

And out of the right frame of the Sunday Night Football broadcast came Nick Bolton. The second-year linebacker came sliding into the play with the ball for his first-career interception, sealing the Chiefs' eighth win of the season.

