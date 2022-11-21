With less than one minute on the clock, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hurled a pass into double coverage, targeting Keenan Allen. Two Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs collided, deflecting the pass into the air.
And out of the right frame of the Sunday Night Football broadcast came Nick Bolton. The second-year linebacker came sliding into the play with the ball for his first-career interception, sealing the Chiefs' eighth win of the season.
Bolton continues to lead the charge of former Missouri Tigers in the NFL, and Sunday's rivalry game only heightened that. The linebacker led all defensive players with 14 tackles, 10 solo, with one pass deflection and one forced fumble.
Other tacklers
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott totaled three tackles, one solo and one for loss, against the Buffalo Bills. Although he missed several snaps with an injury Monday night, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden collected one solo tackle against the San Francisco 49ers.
Transactions and injuries
After two promising weeks of play, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans missed Sunday's game against Dallas while in concussion protocol following a collision against Buffalo a week prior.
Detroit Lions edge rusher Charles Harris sustained another groin injury, which ruled him out Sunday against the New York Giants. The New Orleans Saints signed offensive guard Yasir Durant off their practice squad Saturday.
Safety Joshuah Bledsoe was ruled active for the New England Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets.