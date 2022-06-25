Former Missouri runner Karissa Schweizer barely missed out on earning a place at the World Athletics Championships in a second event Saturday, when she finished fourth in the women’s 1,500-meter final at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The six-time NCAA champion still has the opportunity to reach the world championships in a second event, when she runs in the 5,000 finals at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She has already qualified in the 10,000.
Schweizer was close with the top runners entering the final lap but surrendered third place to Elle St. Pierre on the home stretch.
Schweizer finished in 4 minutes, 5.40 seconds, improving on her time from the semifinals Friday, when she placed 15th overall and second in her heat to reach the finals. She was competing in the 1,500 to help her with her speed in the long-distance events.
Burton second in U20 discus
MU’s Ames Burton will represent Team USA in the World U20 Championships after finishing second in the women’s discus at the USA U20 Championships on Friday in Eugene.
Burton, who redshirted during the 2022 season, recorded a throw of 177 feet, 8 inches on her second toss to put her in the lead. Princeton’s Siniru Iheoma tossed the disc 178-8 to take the lead and eventually won the event.
Burton will travel to Cali, Colombia, to compete in the World U20 Championships, which will be held from Aug. 1-6.
Fisher earns personal best
Arianna Fisher followed up an 11th-place finish in the triple jump at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 11 with another stellar showing Saturday.
Fisher leaped her way to a personal best jump of 44-8¾, securing fourth place. She was just one spot shy of a top-three finish, but she still wouldn’t have met the qualifying standard for worlds.
Fisher’s previous triple-jump personal best came at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in 2021, when she jumped 44-5¼. On her third jump of the afternoon in Eugene, however, she beat that mark, earning the second-highest score among college athletes competing and setting the school record. Only Florida’s Jasmine Moore, who won the 2022 NCAA Championships, performed better.
Carter, Curry compete in throwing events
Former Tiger Avery Carter competed in the men’s hammer throw finals, tossing 232-5 , which placed him 12th out of 18 competitors.
Carter, who works as a volunteer assistant throws coach with the Tigers, threw for MU from 2014-2018.
Ava Curry, who is coming off a 19th place finish at the NCAA Championships for the Tigers this season, competed in the women’s javelin final, throwing 161-5 on her first toss to finish 13th.
Kamasi, Hä
usler shine in their countries’ championships
Missouri’s Atina Kamasi finished third in the women’s javelin at the Serbian National Championships on Saturday with a season-best mark of 172-4, which is also the third-best mark in MU history.
Meanwhile, MU’s Mara Häusler placed sixth in the triple jump at the German National Championships with a leap of 44-½. On Sunday, the Tigers’ Ayele Gerken will compete in the long jump at the German meet.