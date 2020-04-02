The past few weeks have certainly not gone the way any college athletics official, coach, student-athlete or fan would have hoped.
With the coronavirus pandemic having wiped out all practices, competitions and championships on the spring calendar, the college sports world has had to grapple with the consequences of lost revenue, extended eligibility for athletes and a still-uncertain future.
Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk discussed his department’s state of affairs in a Thursday video conference with reporters. Sterk and Executive Associate Athletics Director for Compliance & Administration Andy Humes provided updates on the upcoming fall sports seasons, how the NCAA’s ruling in favor of extended eligibility for spring athletes could affect the Tigers and other issues that have arisen with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Fall sports to go ahead pending resumption of in-person activities
Sterk said he did not want to speculate on whether fall sports seasons would ultimately proceed as planned, but he described how Southeastern Conference officials are determining what to do on a sport-by-sport basis, depending on when practices and other in-person activities are allowed to restart.
“Whether it’s volleyball, soccer, football, the SEC is getting input from those coaches on what does the buildup look like for those sports to occur,” Sterk said. “If we need to defer it to June 15th, then we’ll make accommodations there, if it’s July 1st, (we’ll) try to do that. We’re planning on the season happening, I’m just not going to really get into the speculation phase.”
At Missouri and throughout the SEC, football is the most important sport in terms of revenue. The true impact of the coronavirus cancellations will likely depend on how much the football season is impacted.
Revenue likely to decline, but exact figures still in motion
One of the biggest consequences of the coronavirus for athletic departments will be the loss of revenue due to canceled events. Sterk said that the SEC is still determining how much money will be lost without revenue from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The losses of much of the baseball and softball seasons shouldn’t have too much impact, Sterk said, because neither sport brings in an exceptional amount of revenue.
One of the biggest hits, it seems, could come in the form of reduced contributions from fans and boosters.
“At a minimum it looks you’ve got to predict that there’s going to be a decrease in donations and ticket sales and things like that,” Sterk said. “We just don’t know where that’ll be.”
In a poll released Thursday by LEAD1, an association of athletic directors in the Football Bowl Subdivision, around three-quarters of respondents identified ticket sales and donations among their most at-risk revenue streams for the 2020-21 academic year.
School preparing to accommodate extended eligibility
The NCAA ruled on Monday to allow schools to grant an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes, meaning any athlete may choose to have 2020 not count toward their eligibility limit. Humes, the compliance director, said the department is working with coaches and athletes to determine the structures of rosters and scholarships for next season.
The wild card lies with senior athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility this spring but may now return for one final season. Humes estimated that between 20 and 30 spring athletes will be faced with this option. Their 2020-21 scholarships would not count against team limits per the NCAA ruling, but would still cost the department a certain amount depending on how many choose to return.
“If everyone that was on aid this year came back next year and were at the same levels of aid, I think it was $463,000,” Humes said. “I don’t anticipate that all student-athletes will choose to come back. Many will probably choose to move on and move on in their professional career.”
Sterk mentioned that accommodating those athletes who choose to return would be a priority in the construction of next year’s budget.
No clear decision on baseball and softball postseason bans
Missouri has not received official word on whether the baseball and softball teams’ 2020 postseason bans will be shifted to next year, but Humes noted that the department is optimistic based on some of the early developments relating to similar cases around the country.
The NCAA decided Thursday that the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team, which was banned from the ultimately canceled 2020 postseason, would be eligible in 2021. A document issued by the NCAA to athletic departments this week stated that postseason bans resulting from poor Academic Progress Rates would also not carry over to next year.
Missouri’s case is separate from Georgia Tech’s and is not tied to APR, but Humes was hopeful that the Tigers would be cleared for postseason play in 2021.
“Our internal position as soon as we knew the seasons weren’t going to be played was that the penalty was set for spring of 2020, and we didn’t compete in the postseason in spring of 2020,” Humes said. “I feel pretty strongly that we’ve met that condition, but we haven’t received any communication officially in regards to that.”