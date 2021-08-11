Former Missouri football head coach Gary Pinkel and the current tenant of the role, Eliah Drinkwitz, had a brief conversation Wednesday after watching Desiree Reed-Francois be formally introduced as Missouri's 21st athletic director.
In the middle of the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, the loud and crowded audience scattered and mingled soon after the applause for MU's new head of athletics died down. The commotion left the conversation between the two football coaches a mystery.
What they said may go unknown, but what they had just heard was clear — Reed-Francois talked in depth about her affinity for the sport they coach.
It's a fondness that was forged through two of the people she said inspire her the most: Her brother and grandfather.
"My brother personifies ... perseverance and determination, and it's actually because of him that I'm in college athletics," Reed-Francois said.
Reed-Francois' brother, Roman Reed, broke his neck while playing a football game for Chabot College in 1994. The accident left him a quadriplegic.
"Watching him day in, day out trying to achieve the impossible, struggling to accomplish the simplest tasks that we all take for granted inspires me," Reed-Francois said. "His original promise was to play football, however, now his future is still incredibly bright, it's just bright in other ways.
"But watching Roman, he inspires me. He's the reason why I do what I do. I'm inspired to help others achieve those dreams, and that's the reason why we're here. I am focused on the student-athlete, and I want them to have the incredible holistic experience that my brother never did."
Reed-Francois' connection with football goes back further — to the 80s, her grandfather and Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers. That connection has continued to her days as a college administrator.
"Football has always been an incredibly important part of our family...," she said. "Football has been a way that, after every one of my games, no matter what school I've been at, that's what we do; we'll text, and (my grandfather will) say, 'Hey, what do you think? Why'd they go cover two?'"
When he tunes in to Reed-Francois' new school's games, he's likely to see a far more stable situation than at her last. UNLV went 0-6 in 2020 under first-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. Reed-Francois hired him in December 2019.
She inherits a stronger football foundation at Missouri. Drinkwitz's team is tipped by most to improve upon its 5-5 record in his first season in charge, and received votes in the preseason coaches poll released Tuesday.
Drinkwitz has spoken often about his ambition for the team, which boils down to hunting down the perennial powers of the SEC and winning championships.
"I've met with Eli several times," Reed-Francois said. "... His energy is infectious, and we talked a lot about kind of closing that gap, but then also setting that standard. That's so exciting. I know his goals, and I share those."
She plans to achieve them by making Missouri's athletic department the most innovative and the hardest-working and by focusing on team and department alignment.
"We have to have a championship culture, because it's not just a coach that drives winning," Reed-Francois said. "It's all of us, so we have to all be all in."