Though the Missouri baseball season came to an untimely end, Tiger fans, friends, families and athletes are all still as eager as ever to talk baseball. While there may not be any new games to watch, this tri-weekly series aims to give voices to Tiger athletes.
After spending his freshman season at Maryland, sophomore pitcher Andrew Vail came to Missouri to make his mark in the Tiger bullpen. In four appearances this season, the Woodstown, New Jersey, native allowed only five hits and recorded four strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Vail ended the season with a 1-0 record, his first career Missouri baseball win coming against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K).
Q: What is your favorite sports movie?
A: Rocky. It's a classic and I'm from Jersey, right outside of Philly, so I feel that's fitting.
Q: What song always gets you hyped up before a game?
A: There's a lot, but a few off the top of my head would be "Coordinate" by Travis Scott, "Dior" by Pop Smoke or "Diamonds Dancing" by Drake and Future.
Q: Which of your teammates is the funniest? Which of your teammates thinks they’re the funniest?
A: I'd say Austin James is the funniest, and thinks he's the funniest too.
Q: What is your favorite Missouri baseball memory?
A: Definitely walking off against Oklahoma at Minute Maid Park. It was great to see us pull out a really tough win against a really good opponent, and to walk it off with Pete's double was electric.
Q: What are you most looking forward to for next season?
A: We are going to have a lot more experience as a group with hopefully our leaders returning, so I think the close-knit group we have is going to be even better next year. I think we are going to win a lot of games and do something special.
The Missouri baseball player featured in this spotlight will get to pick who’s up next. Andrew Vail has chosen Brandt Belk.