Though the Missouri baseball season came to an untimely end, Tigers fans, friends, families and athletes are all still as eager as ever to talk baseball. While there may not be any new games to watch, this series aims to give voices to Tigers athletes.
After being named a 2020 Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason Third-Team All-American and a 2020 D1Baseball Preseason Third-Team All-American, Ian Bedell stepped up to take on a leadership role for the Tigers pitching staff. The Davenport, Iowa native recorded a team high 24⅓ innings pitched in four starting appearances. Bedell also recorded the most strikeouts of any pitcher this season with 35, while giving up only four walks. He finished the season with a 2-2 record and 3.70 ERA.
Q: Who is a professional athlete you would compare yourself to?
A: Zack Greinke. His ability to throw all of his pitches in any count with pinpoint accuracy is something that I try to work toward. The biggest thing that helps me be successful is my command.
Q: What is your go-to meal before and after a game?
A: Before a game is probably a ham sandwich; this summer I got Subway before every game. After a game is BBQ.
Q: If you could swap positions with one of your teammates for a game, who would you choose?
A: (Redshirt freshman) Luke Mann. I’d get to feel what it’d be like to be good in the infield and also have the power to hit homers in batting practice.
Q: What is your favorite Missouri baseball memory?
A: Thomas Broyles hitting a game tying homer in the ninth inning at Texas A&M, then coming in to pitch the 11th through 14th innings and getting a win. Their student section was chanting every pitch of the game, and it was a really cool atmosphere to play in.
Q: What are you most looking forward to for next season?
A: Getting to play with the seniors again while also having a brand new class of really talented freshmen coming in.