Though the Missouri baseball season came to an untimely end, Tiger fans, friends, families and athletes are all still as eager as ever to talk baseball. While there may not be any new games to watch, this tri-weekly series aims to give voices to Tiger athletes.
Making an appearance in 13 of 16 total games this season, sophomore Josh Holt Jr. was on track to prove himself as a valuable asset to the Missouri baseball lineup. The McDonough, Georgia, native had already recorded a streak of reaching base safely in eight consecutive games, and had maintained a perfect fielding percentage across his multiple appearances for the Tigers. Additionally, Holt Jr.’s speed and baserunning skill earned him the highest number of stolen bases on the season, successfully stealing a base on all six of his attempts.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete?
A: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. I like the way he plays the game for the most part, and he’s young and putting up big numbers.
Q: If you were to have a movie made about your life, who would you want to play you?
A: Michael B. Jordan.
Q: Which of your teammates would you give the aux to? Whom would you take the aux away from?
A: I would give the aux to Steven Sanchez, and I would take the aux away from Lukas Veinbergs.
Q: What is your favorite Missouri baseball memory?
A: Robbing the home run last year against Ole Miss; it made the Top 10 on SportsCenter.
Q: What are you most looking forward to for next season?
A: Just playing and traveling all around the country with my brothers.
The Missouri baseball player featured in this spotlight will get to pick who’s up next. Josh Holt Jr. has chosen Andrew Vail.