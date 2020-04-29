Though the Missouri baseball season came to an untimely end, Tigers fans, friends, families and athletes are all still as eager as ever to talk baseball. While there may not be any new games to watch, this series aims to give voices to Tigers athletes.
Before the season was cut short, St. Louis native Peter Zimmermann had the third highest batting average on the team. He batted .333 in 57 at-bats, which was behind Brandt Belk’s .457 batting average in 46 at-bats and Tre Morris’ .353 batting average in 17 at-bats.
Q: If you had to pick one of your teammates to be quarantined with, who would you pick and why?
A: I’m going to say my roommate Tom Skoro, him or Lukas Veinbergs. I’d probably say my roommate Tom. We live together, so we’re already used to it. We spent a lot of time together and we get on each other’s nerves at times, but honestly we do well enough going to our rooms. Then we hang out. We hang out a lot. We’re good friends.
Q: If you had to pick one of your teammates that you wouldn’t want to be quarantined with, who would you pick and why?
A: That’s tough. I don’t want to throw somebody under the bus. Who would be the worst on our team? I’d say maybe Art Joven. Art’s just a wild card and never know what he’s up to.
Q: Who do you think the funniest player on the team is?
A: That’s another tough question. We have a lot of funny guys, the other issue we have is, we had a pretty close-knit group this year that has a lot of funny guys. Honestly, my roommate Tom. Tom’s pretty funny. He’s a funny kid. He’s got a very derisive dry humor. Either my roommate Tom Skoro or a freshman Garrison Bennett that I love. I love that kid. He was a freshman catcher and he’s a very funny kid.
Q: What’s your favorite sports movie of all time?
A: That’s a hard one. On the spot too. I mean, does Talladega Nights count cause it’s NASCAR? That is without a doubt my favorite sports movie.
Q: Who’s your favorite St. Louis Blues player?
A: I’d say my favorite pro player forever is (Vladimir) Tarasenko. I mean for the longest time since he’s been with the Blues. But you know, Ryan O’Reilly’s maybe my co-favorite right now. You know, he’s just an unbelievable player and I just love the way he’s a leader, but not just a leader off the ice, but on the ice. You see how he takes over on both offensive and defensive zones. He’s such a selfless player and he just leads both by example and kind of vocally you can tell he’s a real guy, people respect and he’s just a real good role model I think for a lot of people.