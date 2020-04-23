Though the Missouri baseball season came to an untimely end, Tigers fans, friends, families and athletes are all still as eager as ever to talk baseball. While there may not be any{span} {/span}new games to watch, this series{span} {/span}aims to give voices to Tigers athletes.
After a speedy recovery from an injury early-on in the season, sophomore pitcher Trae Robertson returned ready to make a statement on the mound. In two appearances this season, the Columbia native gave up no runs, no hits and only one walk in two innings pitched. Additionally, Robertson recorded four strikeouts, finishing the season with a 1-0 record and 0.00 era.
Q: If you could practice with one professional athlete for a day, who would you choose?
A: Max Scherzer. He came and talked to the team, and that’s definitely the kind of player everyone should want to pick things up from, so I can only imagine how much I could learn from him in a whole day.
Q: What has been your go-to show to binge watch during quarantine?
A: I’ve finished two shows so far: “Snowfall” on Hulu, and “Outer Banks” on Netflix. Both of those are great shows and definitely help keep me entertained through quarantine.
Q: Which of your teammates gets you the most hyped up before a game, and which of your teammates is the most serious before a game?
A: Peter (Zimmermann) can definitely get the guys going; that’s no secret. Then T-Dill (Trey Dillard) definitely takes the win for most serious.
Q: What is your favorite Missouri baseball memory?
A: All of the walk-offs. There’s nothing more fun than a walk-off celebration.
Q: What are you most looking forward to for next season?
A: Having a full season would be nice for a change. It just doesn’t feel right not playing baseball, so getting back to that will be amazing.