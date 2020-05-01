Though the Missouri baseball season came to an untimely end, Tigers fans, friends, families and athletes are all still as eager as ever to talk baseball. While there may not be any new games to watch, this series aims to give voices to Tigers athletes.
A clear leader in the Tigers bullpen, junior Trey Dillard made a name for himself in the national rankings early in the season. Dillard recorded five saves in eight appearances and 8⅓ innings pitched, finishing eighth the NCAA in saves and first in the Southeastern Conference. In those appearances, Dillard allowed only one run and seven hits while striking out 11 batters, finishing with a 2-0 record and a 1.08 ERA.
Q: Who is a professional athlete you look up to?
A: Trevor Bauer because of his work ethic on and off the field. Him learning about the "new school" technology data and being able to use it to make him a better pitcher is pretty cool to see.
Q: If you could play in any stadium in or out of the U.S., where would you pick?
A: The Tokyo Dome in Japan. It's a historic field, and playing in Japan with the crowds they usually have at that stadium would be exciting.
Q: Which one of your teammates are you most alike, and which one are you most different from?
A: I don't think I'm alike anyone; I'm very different. It's hard to say why; I have a lot of different views about baseball, and I'm a very straightforward person, and not too many people are like that.
Q: What is your favorite Missouri baseball memory?
A: Beating OU and Texas while playing in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park.
Q: What are you most looking forward to for next season?
A: A chance at winning the national championship.