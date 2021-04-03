Entering the top of the second inning, Missouri softball was two runs down against South Carolina. By the time the inning was over, it was seven runs up.
A giant nine-run inning propelled the Tigers to a 10-6 win and a series sweep over the Gamecocks on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
South Carolina faced nine Missouri at-bats before it managed an out in the second inning. Cayla Kessinger homered to lead off the inning, before back-to-back doubles from Kendyll Bailey and Emma Raabe leveled the scoring. By the time the inning was over, every single one of Missouri’s starters had a run to their name.
Kessinger, Raabe, Brooke Wilmes and Casidy Chaumont each ended the game with two RBI.
Sophie Dandola is credited with the win for the Tigers. She pitched three full innings, giving up one hit and one walk as she improved to 3-0 on the season.
The Tigers (28-7, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) will next face LSU at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tigers finish fourth in NCAA Regional Final
Missouri gymnastics finished fourth of four programs at the NCAA Regional Final in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Tigers finished with a points total of 196.550, narrowly behind third-place Arkansas (196.700). Oklahoma won the event at 198.175, .600 ahead of runner-up Alabama.
Sienna Schreiber had Missouri’s best two individual performances of the day. She tied for second on the vault with a 9.900 total in what was Missouri’s best result of the day. The sophomore also finished fourth on the beam with a score of 9.925.
Anastasia Webb of Oklahoma won the all-around event with a combined score for the floor, beam, bars and vault of 39.700. Schreiber finished in a tie for fourth at 39.525. Missouri’s Amaya Marshall also made it into the top 10, finishing ninth with a score of 39.275.
Stars softball drop both legs in doubleheader
Stephens College softball fell 8-2 and 11-5 in its doubleheader against No. 13 Central Baptist on Saturday in Columbia.
Entering the fifth inning of Game 1, the Stars led by two runs after Taylor Ditzfeld hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. The Mustangs rallied, leveling the game with single-score innings in the fifth and the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Stephens’ infielders had a dreadful eighth inning, recording three errors as Central Baptist put up an unassailable six runs to claim the contest.
The Mustangs led wire-to-wire in the second game, starting off with three runs in the top of the first. The Stars kept it a close contest until the sixth inning, but Central Baptist again finished strong by putting up six runs in the final two innings.
Stephens (7-9, 4-4 American Midwest Conference) next plays William Woods in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Fulton.
Rock Bridge baseball falls to Kickapoo
Rock Bridge baseball lost 8-7 to Kickapoo on Saturday in Ozark.
With the game tied at seven, Kickapoo’s Anderson Underwood drove in a walk-off winner to beat the Bruins.
Rock Bridge will play against Lee’s Summit in its next game, which is at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Bruins and Kewpies both shut out by Eagles
Liberty North defeated Rock Bridge girls soccer 6-0 and Hickman 4-0 in the KC Tournament.
The Kewpies are on the road again for their next game, facing Southern Boone on April 12 in Ashland.
The Bruins return home to play Helias at 5 p.m. Monday.