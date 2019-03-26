With campus deserted for winter break, the Missouri men’s swim team gathered in a quiet study area in the school’s athletic facility. The athletes shoved the tables to the edge of the room and replaced them with a circle of chairs, one for each swimmer.
Their head coach wasn’t there.
Two months earlier, Missouri had placed Greg Rhodenbaugh on paid administrative leave, and the university’s Title IX office opened an investigation over reported allegations of sexism and mis-handling of athletes’ mental health issues. Uncertainty hovered over the team’s strong start to the season.
The winter break meeting wasn’t about Rhodenbaugh, but it spoke to the communication skill of interim head coach Andrew Grevers, who called the meeting with his assistants. The morning conversation focused on team goals — winning a Southeastern Conference title and setting best times — and centered around a series of questions.
What did the team want to accomplish?
Why?
What would it take to meet their goals?
Swimmers called out answers until only one final question remained.
“Are you willing to do it?” Grevers asked.
The coach looked at each swimmer as he spoke. He glanced around the circle, repeating himself. Every swimmer answered the same way.
“Yes.” “Yes.” “Yes.”
The meeting was different than goal-setting sessions from previous years. This one had more structure and put a focus on the team’s “process,” a word Grevers repeated often over the rest of the season.
The swimmers left with a palpable sense of belief.
“(Grevers) made sure that not only were we as a team on the same page, but communication between the team and the coaches were on the same page,” said team captain Anthony Ashley, a former Missourian reporter. “He did that by really trusting us as captains and swimmers to kind of take that seriously.”
The meeting helped propel the Tigers to one of the most successful seasons in the history of the men’s swimming program. They took second at the SEC Championships in February — their highest finish ever — and 18 athletes made the team’s roster for NCAA Championships, which start Wednesday in Austin, Texas.
In a season shrouded by uncertainty, Missouri’s men took a stride forward.
“At the beginning of the process, there was a bunch of questions. We really had no clue what was happening,” junior Daniel Hein said. “As time has gone on, we’ve stayed together as a team and have acted like this is just a normal season.”
Yet the season has been anything but normal. Since October, Rhodenbaugh has not coached the team he recruited, and his future remains a mystery.
“We’ve got nothing right now,” said Grevers, who joined Rhodenbaugh’s coaching staff in 2010. “We’re just waiting to see what happens.”
Athletic Director Jim Sterk said he has no updates on the coaching situation. He said the Title IX office will reach out to the athletic department when they complete their investigation.
“That’s not a process that we’re directly involved in,” Sterk told the Missourian. “It’s an institutional one. ... I haven’t expected it to be done by now.”
Rhodenbaugh did not reply to the Missourian’s request for comment, and Sterk declined to speculate on if his assistants will be considered for the job should Rhodenbaugh not return. To add another layer to the situation, Rhodenbaugh’s son Caleb swims for the Tigers.
As the season progressed, Grevers urged his team to follow the process they outlined in their winter break meeting. His advice sounds cliched — constantly look forward and control what you can control — but it’s proven effective. What else can a team do with mystery hanging over its head?
“I don’t think anyone could have stepped into the difficult situation he did and performed better,” Ashley said. “The way he kept this team together and the way he brought his positive mindset and infected each and every one of us with his belief, I don’t think anyone else could have matched that.”
At the SEC Championships, the team mirrored Grevers’ positivity. The Tigers wanted to punch the other teams in the mouth, both with their swimming and with their enthusiasm.
“Honestly, I loved that the other teams were kind of annoyed by us because we were being so loud and being goofy and having a good time,” Hein said.
With upperclassman star power and a group of fearless freshmen, the Tigers should easily better their 23rd place NCAA finish from 2018. They want to crack the top 10.
Missouri’s strong conference meet culminated with a victory in the 400-yard medley relay on the second-to-last night of competition. Mikel Schreuders, who swam the anchor leg, beamed and pulled himself out of the water to shake hands with teammates. Alex Walton, a team captain, rushed to the starting blocks and pulled Hein into a bear hug.
It was a moment of joy and team history. The men had never won a conference relay title.
Rhodenbaugh, there to cheer on his son, looked on from the Missouri fan section — that close, but still removed from the team he built.