Missouri softball was unable to overcome Tennessee's ace.
Ashley Rogers and the No. 17 Volunteers got the better of the No. 15 Tigers in the first game of their three-game series to conclude the regular season. Missouri got just one hit in a 4-0 loss Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Jordan Weber got the start for Missouri (35-14, 13-9 Southeastern Conference), going against one of the top pitchers in the SEC in Rogers. Weber allowed five hits and three runs in three innings.
The Tigers average 6.94 runs a game this season and are usually able to outscore their opponents. But against Rogers, that was not the case.
The lone Missouri hit came from Jenna Laird, whose single in the first inning was the only offense Missouri would generate. Rogers pitched the complete game, striking out five and walking one.
Tennessee collected a total of seven hits off of Weber and reliever Megan Schumacher. That was enough while Rogers kept the Missouri offense in check.
Kiki Milloy snagged three of the Volunteers' seven hits and scored half of their runs. The Tennessee leadoff hitter also stole a base in her team’s win. She singled all three times she came to the plate.
Ivy Davis was the other key hitter for the Vols. Her homer in the second inning gave the Volunteers some insurance after Milloy scored in the first .
Missouri will need to take advantage of the other Tennessee pitchers in Saturday's second game to make sure they have a shot at the series.