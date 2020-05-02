FIRST PITCHES: One swim away from a good mood

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Peter Baugh, Class of 2019, who now covers Missouri football for The Athletic.
I’ve never interviewed a happier athlete than Jordy Groters after his first swim at the 2017 FINA World Championships. We’d only talked in passing before that day, and he was shocked to see me. Why the hell was a college reporter at a meet in Budapest, Hungary, writing about a guy who finished in 46th place?
The answer didn’t appear to matter. Groters, a standout breaststroker for Missouri from 2014-18, leaned over the metal barrier as soon as he approached me. He pulled me in for a hug, his body still wet from his race. A familiar face — someone with whom he could share his excitement — seemed to be exactly what he was looking for.
I was not in Europe on Columbia Missourian business. I had signed up for a summer study abroad program in Brussels, but I had a friend to crash with in Budapest, and, as a giant swimming nerd, I wasn’t going to pass up a chance to cover the world championships. So I applied for credentials, bought a cheap Wizz Air ticket and headed to Hungary. The expedition led to one of the most memorable reporting experiences of my college years, not to mention what I believe to be the most far-flung dateline printed in Missourian sports section history.
In the grand scheme of the meet, which saw nine world records fall, Groters’ swim was an afterthought. He was three seconds slower than the time it took to make semifinals. But for him, a rising senior from Aruba, it signified a weight lifted. Before that meet, he hadn’t set a best time in the 100-meter race in three years. So when he caught sight of his time in Budapest, he clenched his hands at his mouth, staring at the scoreboard.
Groters was still short of breath when we talked, a smile plastered to his face. I was the only reporter to call him over for an interview (he finished 46th, after all), and he explained what the race meant to him. He’d woken up at 4:30 a.m., too excited to go back to sleep. And on one of the sport’s biggest stages, he swam the fastest race of his life, all while representing his country.
I cranked my story out quickly. My main assignment that day was finishing an update on Michael Chadwick, a former Missouri swimmer who won gold in the 400-meter freestyle relay, so I was busy reporting for that and didn’t spend much time writing about Groters. But the memory of the Aruban swimmer’s excitement still stands out in my mind, perhaps more than anything else that meet.
My weekend in Hungary was full of little moments that remind me why I do this job. I got to share what the Team USA experience meant to Missouri’s Hannah Stevens, who somehow had out-touched an Olympian to qualify for the meet. Lauren Reedy, who had just finished her Tigers career, talked about diving with courage and soaking in the moment, and — in an event with no Missouri implications — I watched Katie Ledecky torch the 400-meter freestyle field.
I knew going into the meet that the stories I wrote wouldn’t be widely read. There’s limited interest in swimming. But the weekend in Budapest helped reinforce my belief that a lack of page views doesn’t take away from the value of a story. I got to write about some of the most memorable moments of a few athletes’ lives, ones that might not have been documented otherwise. And that’s something I can hang on to.
Peter Baugh covers University of Missouri football for The Athletic. He has previously been published in the Columbia Missourian, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kansas City Star and Washington Post. A St. Louis native, Peter recently graduated from the University of Missouri. At Missouri, he spent a summer in Brussels as a POLITICO Europe technology reporter.