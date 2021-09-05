Missouri soccer wasted no time getting out front against Notre Dame.
Julissa Cisneros poked the ball with the side of her right foot to Milena Fischer. The Fighting Irish defense backed off just too much, so Fischer lined up her shot.
"If you give her a little bit of space, she's gonna take it," Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said of Fischer.
And she took it.
There was nothing Notre Dame keeper Kaylin Slattery could do. From about 30 yards, Fischer launched a missile into the top-left corner to give the Tigers the lead in just the third minute.
It was the first time Notre Dame had been behind this season.
Just 15 minutes later, Cassidy Nurnberger doubled the Tigers' advantage. She received Blythe Beldner's pass across the defense, took it to Waniya Hudson's right and calmly finished to Slattery's left.
Fast-forward to the 73rd minute, and the score still being 2-0 in Missouri's favor, Notre Dame had a chance from the spot. Sammi Fisher's initial penalty was saved by Sophia Worth, but she put the rebound in to give the Irish a lifeline. Just 13 minutes later, Notre Dame equalized through Korbin Albert, sending the match to extra time.
The Tigers huddled before taking the field after regulation ended.
"We were just talking about taking pride in the fact that this is our home," Missouri center back Ashlyn Mills said. "No one gets to come here and take anything away from this being our home."
Just six minutes into extra time, the Tigers secured their home.
In a shot that was almost identical to her first, Fischer let the ball fly and watched from the ground as it flew into the top-right corner from about 30 yards.
Again.
"First, I thought, 'Oh no, I'm slipping,'" Fischer said of the match-winning strike. "I saw the ball going into the net, and it was just relief that we turned the game again."
The freshman from Saarbrücken, Germany, scored both of her first two collegiate goals in style. Her strikes led the Tigers over Notre Dame, which came into the match unbeaten and receiving votes for the Top 25.
Fischer has played a huge role for the Tigers this season, starting every match and playing the majority of the minutes in each.
"It's an amazing feeling to start the season like that," she said. "I'm happy that it's going so well."
Missouri's record now stands at 3-2, a far cry from the 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to open the season. The Tigers have gone from a team lacking identity or a real tactical flow to one with a clear knowledge of how they want to play. They've gone from having a defense with holes everywhere and leaking opportunities to forcing Notre Dame to largely unthreatening attacks down the wings.
Playing with a 4-3-3 in attack with Fischer having the license to bomb forward out of midfield and a suffocating 4-1-4-1 in defense has made Golan's side look like a different team since the back-to-back defeats that opened the season.
"We just conserve some energy that way," Golan said of her tactics. ..."(We) should stay really, really organized and try not to get played through."
Golan has been impressed with Fischer throughout the season. The German youth national team player has shown flashes of her capabilities throughout the season, and stole the show against Notre Dame.
"She's starting to really come into her own and getting comfortable in the environment," Golan said of Fischer. "She understands tactically what we're trying to do and is executing to a tee."
While Fischer will get the plaudits and live TV interviews, there was another player who was instrumental in the Tigers' unforeseen win against the Irish.
Mills had arguably her best performance of the season in Sunday's match. Her pairing with Momola Adesanmi in the heart of the Missouri defense has started to take shape and has transformed the Tigers' fledgling back four.
She had several key clearances and tackles to stifle a largely toothless Fighting Irish attack. Mills has arguably been the biggest benefactor in Missouri's revival, and her performance Sunday showed just that.
"We've learned a lot about laying out and getting those tackles in the box," she said. "At the end of the day, we're protecting the goal... . It just makes you feel really good inside because you're helping your team progress forward."
But the attention stayed on Fischer. Notre Dame had no answer to her constant movement or her ability to find a pass.
"She may be a freshman in class, but she plays like an upperclassman," Golan said. "I think that helps the players around her have an inordinate amount of trust in her, and she's earned that."
The win against the Irish ended a five-match home stand for Missouri. The Tigers travel to Greeley, Colorado, and Provo, Utah, to face Northern Colorado and No. 14 BYU.
"I think (the win) gives us some confidence," Fischer said. "We know now what we are capable of. If we're doing as well as we're doing here, it's going to be going well."