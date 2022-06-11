Arianna Fisher and Mara Häusler both competed in the women’s triple jump finals Saturday at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Fisher placed 11th and Häusler 15th, both earning second-team All-American spots for the Tigers.
Fisher jumped 43 feet, 2½ inches to place 11th. She set her season record for the triple jump, leaping 44-¾ at the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Häusler’s 15th-place jump measured at 42-5½. She improved from her performance in the 2021 championships and earned second-team All-American honors for the second consecutive year. She placed 16th in 2021.
Fisher also improved on her performance from a year ago. She placed 20th and earned All-American honorable mentions at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
MU men’s track athletes scored five points as a team in the championships, placing the Tigers in a tie for 50th place with Miami (Fla.), Wake Forest and Iowa State. The women’s side did not score for the Tigers.