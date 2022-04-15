It's not everyday an athlete is nominated or selected for an award that they have never heard of, and for Missouri triple jumper Arianna Fisher, the name on the award led her down a path of history.
Fisher was nominated for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year award, granted to two minority collegiate athletes who have excelled not only in their sport but also in the classroom and their community.
On March 18, Fisher's name appeared in the award's press release, naming her a top-10 female finalist of nearly 1,000 nominations for the award. There, Fisher did her own research on who Ashe was as an athlete and pioneer for minority equality in sports.
"I think it's a great honor to even be a recipient of (the award)," Fisher said. "And just being a minority athlete, it's amazing what he did for the culture, for everything."
Fisher didn't know of the award until she was named a finalist, while having limited background knowledge on Ashe's history in professional tennis. From confusion to excitement, Fisher found herself humbled, learning the history of the award and realizing the honor to be nominated.
Even if she is not named the Sports Scholar of the Year on April 28, Fisher emphasizes that student athletes look to excel beyond their respective sport.
"I think that a lot of people think a student athlete as just a dumb jock or someone who just wants to be good in their respective sport," Fisher said. "But being able to show that you can be a great athlete as well as a great student and still get good grades in a rigorous major shows it's possible."
Fisher acknowledged how conflicting schedules from meets and practice can keep student athletes from prioritizing academics. Time management and taking the right steps, similar to her routine jumping into the pit, contributed to her top-SEC finishes as well as SEC Academic Honor Roll accomplishments.
Beyond winning in her event, the California product wants to make an impact in early education. As a minority teacher, Fisher works as a kindergarten student teacher at Parkade Elementary, through the early childhood education major at MU.
"I just want to be able to be that be a person in their life that they can leave, and take away, this person really cared about me," Fisher said. "This person wanted me to be great and help me do great things."
Without a minority teacher growing up in her developmental years, Fisher wants to change the script, offering a difference in a minority student's life that she didn't have.
"For the minority kids like me that didn't have a teacher that looked like them for years, being able to be that person that they're like, 'Wow, I'm Black or I'm a woman and I can be a teacher' that's what I want to do and what I want to represent," Fisher said.
Track and field wasn't Fisher's first calling. The now-All-American triple jumper was a soccer player in high school, but as she fell into the world of jumping events, Fisher knew there was an opportunity to excel at the next level.
"I grew up playing all different sports, and I didn't specialize in track until my junior year of high school," Fisher said. "That's when I knew this is the sport for me, this is what I want to get better in and this is what I want to train in all year round."
After her collegiate career, coaching is not out of the picture, as a return to soccer is what she dreams. Fisher chuckled regarding the technical aspects of being a track and field coach aren't on the path she looks to pursue.
From holding the women's triple jump record at Missouri to graduating in May, Fisher plans to return to for a fifth year in 2023 for her final track and field season of eligibility. In that time, Fisher will be in the education master's program at MU.
"A year from today, I want to be in a higher education so growth that way, and then as a person, I just want to be able to say that I have grown and learned from where I am today," Fisher said.
The 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year for men's and women's athletics will be named April 28, announced by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.