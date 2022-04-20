Missouri hosted its 2022 ROARS on Monday with two track and field athletes bringing home awards. Junior triple jumper Arianna Fisher was named the Debbie Walker Female Athlete of the Year.
Fisher earned All-America honors for the triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Championship, while also finishing top 10 in the SEC Indoor Championship. She also is a finalist for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year.
The men’s Highlight of the Year went to junior high jumper Roberto Vilches for winning the SEC Indoor Championship. Vilches was the NCAA and world leader for the high jump to start the season before finishing fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championship with All-American status.