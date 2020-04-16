Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s and women’s basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, wrestling coach Brian Smith and baseball coach Steve Bieser will take pay cuts in order to help the school financially during the coronavirus pandemic, athletic director Jim Sterk said in a news release Thursday.
Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.
Earlier this week, the Missourian reported that Nick Joos, deputy athletic director of communications, said that 20 people, including head coaches and administrative staff, were asked to participate in a 10% pay cut from May 1 through July 31.
UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, the chancellors and their cabinet members and dean’s announced April 14 that they would take salary reductions for that 90-day period.
“Part of our Win it Right culture includes togetherness, and I appreciate Eliah, Cuonzo, Robin, Brian and Steve’s unselfishness and willingness to step forward in these difficult times to voluntarily give up a part of their compensation,” Sterk said in a news release. “All five of them have impeccable character and understand the role that they play as leaders on our campus.”
This announcement comes days after other schools, including Washington State, Louisville and Wake Forest, said that some of their coaches would be taking a salary reduction. Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack is taking a 10% reduction from his $4 million dollar annual salary, the Louisville Courier Journal reported April 10.
Drinkwitz makes $4 million annually over six years and Martin’s contract has an average annual value of $3 million. Pingeton has a base salary of $400,000 and $100,000 in non-salary compensation. Bieser has a base salary of $300,000 and $100,000 in non-salary compensation, and Smith makes $300,000 per year.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Missouri’s athletic department finished with a $1.79 million deficit in 2019. The university was expected to lose money from sanctions handed down from the NCAA last year and take a substantial hit from the loss of shared revenue from the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this year.
“In the wake of the unprecedented challenges the University of Missouri, our state and nation are facing, collectively we believed it was important to step forward and support President (Mun) Choi and other University leaders at this time,” Sterk said in the release. “As leaders, I believe it is important that we lead by example, especially in times of crisis, and this is one way that we can demonstrate that.”