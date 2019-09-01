It was announced on Sunday that five former Missouri football players made NFL practice squads.

Running back Damarea Crockett will join the Oakland Raiders practice squad. The Texans put him on waivers after he played with them in the preseason.

Linebacker Terez Hall made the New England Patriots practice squad.

Both defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. and wide receiver Emanuel Hall made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Tight end Kendall Blanton made the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.

