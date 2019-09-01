It was announced on Sunday that five former Missouri football players made NFL practice squads.
Running back Damarea Crockett will join the Oakland Raiders practice squad. The Texans put him on waivers after he played with them in the preseason.
Thank you @Raiders !!! Extremely excited and greatful to say the least, I’m ready to go to work!! #RaiderNation🖤— Damarea Crockett #16 (@DamareaCrockett) September 1, 2019
Linebacker Terez Hall made the New England Patriots practice squad.
Players who cleared waivers and are present at practice (which indicates they are on practice squad) include OT Dan Skipper, OT Tyree St. Louis, TE Stephen Anderson, FB Jakob Johnson, LB Calvin Munson, DE Ufomba Kamalu, DT Nick Thurman and LB Terez Hall.— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 1, 2019
Both defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. and wide receiver Emanuel Hall made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.
Tight end Kendall Blanton made the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.