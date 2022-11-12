Missouri wrestling took first place in the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday at Staley High School in Kansas City.
The Tigers finished with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5) and third-place Illinois (127.5). Little Rock took fourth (93.5), and Drexel rounded out the field with 70 points.
The Tigers had 14 wrestlers finish in the top three of their respective weight classes, including first-place finishes from Brock Mauller (149 pounds), Jarrett Jacques (157), Keegan O’Toole (165), Colton Hawks (184) and Zach Elam (285).
Noah Surtin finished second at 125 pounds after falling to Cal Poly’s Antonio Lorenzo in a 8-6 decision. Connor Brown (133), along with Peyton Mocco (174) also finished second place in their weight classes. Brown fell to Illinois’ Lucas Byrd in a 7-3 decision, and Mocco lost a 7-5 decision to Illinois’ Edmond Ruth.
Hawks defeated MU teammate Sean Harman in the 184-pound final.
Zeke Seltzer (125), Korbin Shepherd (141) and Logan Gioffre (157) all finished third. Seth Nitzel (285) took fifth, Tommy Hagan (197) came placed sixth, and Ellis Pfleger (174) and Jesse Cassatt (197) finished seventh.
Missouri coach Brian Smith said he likes where the team is at early in the season.
“I think we have a really good squad,” Smith said. “We scored a lot of points and put a lot of guys in the finals, but we still need more points.”
Smith said that in final rounds, his team needs to get multiple takedowns to secure more points. He said takedowns in marquee matches are crucial.
The Tigers (1-0) — ranked third in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll — next travel to Tempe, Arizona, to face No. 6 Arizona State (1-0).
Smith said the team will have its last practice Wednesday night before traveling and competing at 8 p.m. Thursday.
“This is a quick week in a long season,” Smith said. “We have to keep going and not get down on ourselves. These athletes are good at addressing specific situations to work on.”