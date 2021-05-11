Missouri softball had five players named among the All-SEC ranks Tuesday as 2021 all-conference teams were announced.
Jenna Laird was the highlight of the group. The shortstop was named SEC Freshman of the Year and made the All-Freshman team and All-SEC first team.
Laird led all freshmen in the conference in hitting, batting .410 during SEC play. She also added 12 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 37 RBI. She’s stolen 11 bases this season and has yet to be caught in an attempt. On top of that, Laird has made a number of highlight-reel defensive plays as the team’s shortstop.
She is Missouri’s second SEC Freshman of the Year since the team joined the conference in 2012, joining Tori Finucane in 2014. Rhea Taylor, who won the Big 12 award in 2008, is the only other Missouri player to be named a conference Freshman of the Year..
In addition to Laird, Brooke Wilmes, Casidy Chaumont, Emma Nichols and Jordan Weber received accolades.
Wilmer and Chaumont were named to the All-SEC second team. Wilmes is in the conference’s top 15 in hits, runs, RBI, doubles, total bases and stolen bases. Chaumont has nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI.
Chaumont was also named to the All-Defensive Team along with Nichols. Chaumont has made a number of spectacular catches in left field, earning a place in SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays twice. She also has thrown out runners who decide to test her arm as Nichols has recorded 24 assists from the pitching circle this season.
Nichols and Weber were named to the All-Newcomer Team. The team was created for this season only to honor 2020 freshmen whose seasons were cut short by COVID-19 last year.
Nichols sits tied for the NCAA lead with seven saves, while Weber led the Tiger pitchers with a .210 opponent batting average. Her highlight performance came against Auburn, when she became the first Missouri pitcher since Chelsea Thomas to record 13 strikeouts in a game.