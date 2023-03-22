The Southeastern Conference announced its annual gymnastics awards for the 2023 season Wednesday, naming five Missouri gymnasts to the All-SEC team.
Sophomores Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore, seniors Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber and graduate student Alisa Sheremeta each earned All-SEC honors. They were all also recognized in last season's All-SEC teams.
Missouri was one of three schools with five selections to the All-SEC team, joining Auburn and Florida. Arkansas and Alabama each had four selections.
All-SEC selections were determined from individual performances in the SEC Championships, which took place Saturday in Duluth, Georgia. To be selected, gymnasts must place in the top two of an event or all-around during the first two sessions of the championship.
Moore tallied a 9.95 on vault, earning a share of the SEC title in the event. The sophomore also posted the highest score on floor in the first session with a 9.90.
Sheremeta also recorded a 9.90 on floor in the first session, placing her in a tie with Moore atop the event.
Hu, a decorated MU gymnast, scored 9.95 on both bars and beam to punch her ticket back to the NCAA regionals. Celestine and Schreiber tallied 9.90s on vault and beam, respectively. The pair finished among the top performers in their respective events.
Florida graduate Trinity Thomas earned SEC Gymnast of the Year honors, while her teammate Kayla DiCello was named Freshman of the Year. This marked Thomas' third-career selection as the gymnast of the year, making her only the second gymnast to accomplish the feat.
Auburn fifth-year Derrian Gobourne was named Event Specialist of the Year, and Kentucky coach Tim Garrison earned Coach of the Year to cap the individual honors.
Missouri posted its highest-ever score at the SEC Championships, placing sixth. MU finished with a team score of 197.000, trailing SEC champion Florida by 1.425.
The Tigers next compete in the NCAA Regionals. Missouri is slated to take on UCLA, Stanford and the winner of BYU and Boise State's meet March 30 in Los Angeles.