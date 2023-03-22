The Southeastern Conference announced its annual gymnastics awards for the 2023 season Wednesday, naming five Missouri gymnasts to the All-SEC team.

Sophomores Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore, seniors Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber and graduate student Alisa Sheremeta each earned All-SEC honors. They were all also recognized in last season's All-SEC teams.

