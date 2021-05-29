Missouri track and field will send five field athletes to represent the program in four events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after advancing out of the NCAA West Preliminary Championships.
Freshman Skylar Ciccolini finished fourth overall in the women’s javelin with a throw of 176 feet, 8 inches Thursday. She previously set a new program record for the event at the Rock Chalk Classic in April, when she threw for 184 feet. This mark ranks fifth nationally this season.
In the men’s discus, junior Mitch Weber qualified with a throw of 187 feet, 1 inch Friday. He placed fourth in the NCAA West Preliminary Championship region.
Sophomore Georgi Nachev’s 52 feet, 11 inches in the men’s triple jump garnered a sixth-place finish Friday.
Women’s triple jumpers freshman Mara Häusler and sophomore Arianna Fisher also qualified for the championships with jumps of 44 feet, 6 inches and 43 feet, 5 inches, respectively Saturday. Häusler set a new program record for the event, taking the crown from Fisher who had set it at the SEC Championships just two weeks prior.
The five qualifying Tigers will conclude their season at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships from June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
Rock Bridge tennis falls to John Burroughs in state semifinals
Rock Bridge boys tennis was blanked 5-0 by John Burroughs on Friday afternoon, ending the Bruins’ championship hopes in the semifinals of the Class 3 state tournament. Rock Bridge was later defeated in the third-place match against Lee’s Summit West on Saturday, ending its season for good.
The Bruins qualified for the semifinals after shutting out Ft. Zumwalt West 5-0 in the quarterfinals May 17.