Five Missouri wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Scuffle on Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the Tigers sit in first place heading into the second day of the event.
Noah Surtin (125 pounds), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157), Peyton Mocco (174) and Zach Elam (285) each reached the final four of their respective weight classes by winning their first three matchups.
Missouri notched 79.5 points during the tournament's opening day and leads Oklahoma State at 74 points. There are 20 teams competing in Chattanooga.
Elam knocked off Little Rock's Josiah Hill in his quarterfinal bout, securing his spot in the semis in 22 seconds by fall.
Mocco won a 7-4 decision over North Dakota State's Gaven Sax less than two weeks after defeating the Bison wrestler at Hearnes Center in Columbia during a Big 12 dual.
Jacques took an 8-5 decision in the quarterfinals against Stanford's Daniel Cardenas. They were the fourth- and fifth-ranked wrestlers in their bracket, respectively.
After winning his first two duals by major decision, Hart won his matchup against Dylan Cedeno of Virginia Tech by technical fall.
Surtin pinned his opponents in both the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. He advanced the final four by pinning Minnesota's Troy Spratley.
Connor Brown (133), Nate Pulliam (149), Colton Hawks (184), Sean Harman (184) each fell in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals of the Southern Scuffle are slated to begin at 1 p.m. Monday in Chattanooga.
CC women's basketball cruises to fifth straight win
After more than two weeks away from the court, Columbia College women's basketball picked up right where it left off with a 98-79 win over University of Saint Mary at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Hannah Ferguson had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Cougars, while Mallory Shetley led the team with 26 points.
Lexi Miller, Peyton Crowe and Allison Stiers each recorded double-digit points for CC with 18, 15 and 10, respectively.
The Cougars (10-3, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday on their home court to face William Woods.