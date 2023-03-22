No. 22 Missouri baseball scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure an 8-3 victory over Border War rival Kansas on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

The Tigers (17-3) broke a 3-3 tie and pulled away in the ninth inning. Sophomore Justin Colon hit a sacrifice fly to drive fifth-year senior Cam Chick home for the go-ahead run. Luke Mann followed with an RBI single to score Ty Wilmsmeyer, making it 5-3.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you