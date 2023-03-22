No. 22 Missouri baseball scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure an 8-3 victory over Border War rival Kansas on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
The Tigers (17-3) broke a 3-3 tie and pulled away in the ninth inning. Sophomore Justin Colon hit a sacrifice fly to drive fifth-year senior Cam Chick home for the go-ahead run. Luke Mann followed with an RBI single to score Ty Wilmsmeyer, making it 5-3.
Hank Zeisler continued Missouri’s explosive inning with a bases-clearing double to right field, scoring Trevor Austin, Dalton Bargo and Mann.
Trailing 3-1, the Jayhawks (8-11) rallied in the eighth inning. Senior Cole Elvis hit an RBI double to bring sophomore Chase Jans home. Luke Leto followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3.
Missouri’s offense had a strong start to the rivalry game. Zeisler hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Colon hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to put the Tigers ahead 3-0.
Zeisler and Bargo led Missouri’s offense, each recording two hits. Zeisler extended his team-leading RBI total to 29 after recording five against the Jayhawks.
MU freshman Logan Lunceford had a stellar start on the mound. The right-hander struck out nine batters and allowed two hits in six innings.
Left-hander Daniel Wissler closed out the game for Missouri. The freshman struck out two batters and held Kansas hitless over the last 1⅔ innings.
Missouri resumes Southeastern Conference play this weekend when it faces No. 11 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. The three-game series is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday.