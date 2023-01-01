Six Missouri wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Scuffle on Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the Tigers sit in first place heading into the second day of the event.

Noah Surtin (125 pounds), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157), Peyton Mocco (174) and Zach Elam (285) each reached the final four of their respective weight classes by winning their first three matchups.

