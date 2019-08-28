Kieran Wood thought his chances of running in America were over.
After staying in his home country of England for college, he felt it was too late to join a university in the U.S. Then in 2017, he reached out to a former competitor, Thomas George.
The two met at a track meet in England when they were 15 and ran together over the years before George joined Missouri in 2015.
“I felt like I almost missed my boat a little bit,” Wood said. “I reached out to Tom, and tried getting Tom to reach out to (head coach Marc Burns) and say, ‘Is there any chance (that I could join the team)?’”
Wood joined George in Columbia in 2018 and in turn created a talented combination that will pace the men’s cross country team for the second straight season.
“They were a phenomenal one-two punch for us last year, and they come back with even better credentials this season,” Burns said.
George, who is from Glouchester, England, crossed the Atlantic and joined Missouri in 2015, earning All-Midwest Regional honors in 2017. His breakout piqued the interest of Wood, who hails from Cambridge, England.
“Before we came we were at a similar point and he grew,” Wood said. “That was like a big selling point. Because I saw it work for someone that was at a similar level as me.”
Once Wood made it to Columbia, he had a stellar debut cross country season that ended with him earning All-Midwest Region honors with a 20th-place finish last November.
He continued to separate himself during the track season, running the first sub-four-minute mile in program history in February at Nebraska in the Husker Invitational. The next step for Wood and George will be to help the young roster of runners behind them complete the team this season.
“We set a bar for ourselves as a one-two quite high last year,” Wood said. “We run well together. For me, it’s just trying to help push this program to the next level. We’ve got some good recruits we can show them that this is what we’re capable of and that they are capable of that too.”
One of those younger runners is sophomore Martin Prodanov, who will look to join the duo after his breakout freshman track season ended with a seventh-place finish in the 1500-meter run at the European U23 Championships in July.
The Bulgarian also registered the program’s sixth-best time in the 1500-meter run when he clocked a time of 3:43 at the NCAA West Preliminary meet last summer.
“Martin is a beast,” Burns said. “I expect him to make a big jump and if he can push up closer to those guys that gives us a (top) three that not a lot of people have.”
With an inexperienced back end of the roster, Burns will rely on a lot of those young runners to step up and round out the team as the fourth and fifth scorers.
“It’s just a matter of who develops behind those guys and how we can get 4-5-6-7 runners,” Burns said. “Because we’re going to have the front-runners.”
Two of those runners will be sophomore Oaklee Hauschild and redshirt freshman Victor Mugeche. The high school teammates led Blue Springs to a Class 4 state championship in 2017 behind Mugeche’s individual title and Hauschild’s seventh-place finish.
Hauschild broke into the team’s top ten during his first year and finished 93rd in the SEC Championships while Mugeche, Missouri’s Gatorade Runner of the Year in 2017, redshirted his freshman season.
Other runners who will challenge for the back-end spots will be Victor Mugeche’s redshirt senior brother, Stephen, redshirt freshman Charlie Kern, sophomore Marquette Wilhite and redshirt senior Michael Widmann.
All of those runners except Stephen Mugeche will participate in the team’s opener at 6 p.m Friday and compete for those final spots with redshirt juniors Dylan Quisenberry and Robert Kuhlmann in the men’s race at LA Nickel Golf course.