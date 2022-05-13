It was Friday the 13th, and Missouri baseball was slaughtered by Florida 13-1 as its losing streak stretched to four. The Tigers' pitchers were haunted by the long ball, allowing four homers to the Gators.
Missouri hit the first home run of the night. Trevor Austin connected for a solo shot in the top of the first, but the Tigers didn't register another hit until the sixth inning. Brandon Sproat pitched a gem for Florida, going 6⅔ innings, allowing just the one run and three hits.
The Gators (31-18, 12-13) had no problem getting after Missouri's pitchers. Eight of their nine starters got a hit with seven registering an RBI. Tony Neubeck got the start on the mound but didn't last long. Neubeck only pitched two innings as he struggled to find his command early in the game. He walked three batters and gave up four runs.
Austin Marozas was the next pitcher Florida chased from the game. Marozas also went just two innings, giving up six runs, five of them earned. Jacob Kush was next, and he met a similar fate, lasting two innings and giving up three runs.
It didn't matter who the Tigers (25-21, 7-18) put on the mound; the Gators got after them quick and scored runs. Florida scored at least one run for five innings straight until Trae Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh. Robertson and two more pitchers combined to close out the game with three scoreless innings once the Gators took their foot off the gas.
It was an all-around dominant performance for Florida. Winners of six in a row, the Gators are hitting their stride at the right time. The SEC Tournament is only two weeks away. Florida will enter as one of the hottest teams if its recent play continues.
It wasn't the start Missouri wanted for its final home series, but it was what fans could've expected. The Tigers have lost the first game of every SEC series, and, with only one more series left, they have just one more chance to break the trend.
The good news is that at home, Missouri has bounced back to win every game outside of the series opener beside one. The Tigers need that to continue if they want to keep their already faint SEC Tournament hopes alive.