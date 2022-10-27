After sitting in a three-way tie for first place for the first half of conference play, No. 14 Florida finally got an edge over the young Auburn squad with a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-18, 25-13) of the Tigers on Wednesday night to ascend to the top of the SEC standings.

Following an upset loss to Georgia a week before, the Gators looked to bounce back in their road match against the Tigers. The match was the only regular season meeting between the two teams, who will likely see each other in the SEC playoffs. 

