After sitting in a three-way tie for first place for the first half of conference play, No. 14 Florida finally got an edge over the young Auburn squad with a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-18, 25-13) of the Tigers on Wednesday night to ascend to the top of the SEC standings.
Following an upset loss to Georgia a week before, the Gators looked to bounce back in their road match against the Tigers. The match was the only regular season meeting between the two teams, who will likely see each other in the SEC playoffs.
Before the match against Florida, Auburn hadn't faced any opponents in the upper half of the standings apart from LSU (3-2 loss) and Georgia (3-1 win, 3-2 win). Five of its seven wins came from losing teams. The match against the Gators gave the Tigers an opportunity to make a statement, to show that their young, dynamic squad was a legitimate SEC title contender alongside Florida and No. 20 Kentucky.
Florida (16-4, 8-2 SEC) quickly dashed those hopes with a clean sweep of Auburn, quickly building early leads and running away with them to convincing wins in each set. The Gators were lead by Sofia Victoria's 14-kill night. Freshman of the Year candidate Alexis Stucky led the Gators' offense with 37 assists while adding four blocks and six digs to the defensive effort.
After the harsh loss, Auburn (18-3, 7-3) gets another opportunity to meet some top-tier talent with a two-match series against Kentucky on Saturday and Sunday.
SEC awards race - freshman of the year candidates from Auburn, POY candidates on Florida, Georgia, positional leaders
At a point about halfway through the season, many of the candidates for SEC award are beginning to emerge. The conference awards include Player of the Year, Libero of the Year and Freshman of the Year, as well as 18 slots on the All-SEC Team and seven slots on the All-Freshman Team.
Kentucky outside hitter Regan Rutherford has a strong case for offensive players of the year, leading the way for the Kentucky offense in the SEC with 4.02 kills/set while also sitting in the top 10 in hitting percentage. Her impact on a winning team gives her a strong case for player of the year, but it wouldn't be possible without the talents of setter Emma Grome.
After a Freshman of the Year campaign in 2021, Grome is immediately jumping into Player of the Year contention as the engine powering the best offensive system in the SEC. The Wildcats lead the conference in both hitting percentage (.279) and kills per set (14.56), guided by Grome's conference-best 11.62 assists per set.
Mirroring the success of Grome's first season, Auburn middle blocker Kendall Kemp has dominated at the net thus far and is emerging as a favorite to earn the 2022 Freshman of the Year title. Sitting in second in the SEC in blocks per set (1.41), the towering 6'6" talent also sits in the top-10 most efficient attackers. Though averaging a mere 1.56 kills per set, her .337 hitting percentage is among the best in the conference.
Following in Grome's footsteps is Florida's Stucky, who currently sits in second in assists per set (10.42) while leading Florida to first place in the SEC.
Missouri has no frontrunners for any of the yearly awards, but a couple players may have sneak be able to sneak into the All-SEC or All-Freshman teams. Kaylee Cox's gritty combination of aggressive hitting and stubborn digging make her Missouri's leading candidate to the All-SEC team. She currently leads qualifying Tigers in kills per set (3.83), aces per set (0.33) and hitting percentage (.242).
Freshman Riley Buckley's emergence as the sole setter in Missouri's 5-1 offensive scheme makes her an appealing candidate, but the prevalence of Stucky and the lack of success Missouri has shown thus far overshadows her talent. So far, Buckley leads her team in assists per set (9.40), but the offense thus far has only produced a .227 hitting percentage, third-to-last in the SEC.
Where do the Tigers stand in all of this?
After managing a win over Auburn, Missouri (8-11, 1-8) has yet to find itself in the win column. Struggling to fuse the talent of their roster with the mental discipline needed for consistent quality of play, the Tigers have struggled so far this season. Even in the win against Auburn, MU barely managed to stay competitive in the first set, relying on a prolonged momentum swing to leave with a victory.
Though there were very few expectations for the team heading into this season, the Tigers are clinging on to their various roster pieces and hoping that the team can stay together long enough to show progress. After losing most of their roster following the 2020 season, many of the new faces from this season and the one previous will have to stick around for a while if the Tigers want to return to winning.
They'll have an opportunity to find their stride against Georgia (15-5, 6-3), a team which sits just outside the running for first place and is the only team thus far to sweep Florida so far this season.