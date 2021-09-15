As high school teammates on the Neuqua Valley girls soccer team, Missouri’s Skye Kingsley and South Carolina’s Ryan Gareis had a good time.
But not for a long time.
“We have very similar styles of play, so we connected well on the field,” Gareis said. “I definitely wish we had more time and more years to do that... but it was fun when we got to play together.”
Kingsley only played for Neuqua Valley her junior year because of her club team commitments, but the pair still played well together in their lone season together. Gareis was on the field when Kingsley scored her first high school goal against district-foe Metea Valley.
“She’s great,” Kingsley said of her former teammate. ...”There’s always been that good friendship connection there.”
The former teammates will see each other again Thursday, but on opposite sides of the pitch.
Kingsley and Missouri host Gareis and South Carolina at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia on SEC Network for the first conference match for both teams. The Tigers come in at 4-3, while the Gamecocks are 5-2.
“It’s exciting to get to play against someone you know and kind of grew up with,” Kingsley said. “Seeing each other grow has been really cool to see and also play against.”
In addition to attending Neuqua Valley, the two are both from Naperville, Illinois, lived in the same neighborhood for a time and, coincidentally, both wear number 22.
Neuqua Valley girls soccer coach Joe Moreau said it “was a joy” to coach the group he had during the season both Kingsley and Gareis were on the team. Kingsley is Moreau’s fourth player to play for Missouri after Michelle and Kendra Collins and Kelsey Mulcahy.
He said he’ll be watching his former players in the SEC opener.
“To be able to play a game that you’ve played since you were very young and just enjoy it — that’s the most pleasure you get as a coach,” Moreau said. ...”When you see players still out there loving the game, that’s what you want.”
This isn’t the first time the two have faced each other in college. Kingsley is a senior, and Gareis is a graduate student, using her year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the two have faced off several times over the years.
“It adds a little bit more competitiveness just because we know each other, so it’s kind of like that rivalry,” Gareis said. “But it’s fun to see her do well because I’m obviously supportive of her as being friends throughout high school.”
Kingsley is still weighing her options for her potential fifth year of eligibility. She celebrated Senior Day on Aug. 27 prior to the 3-1 win over Indiana State.
“It’s definitely not off the table right now,” she said. “I’m just going day by day, game by game, and I think, especially with these new coaches, I have been considering it a lot more lately.”
On the other side, Gareis is nearing the end of her collegiate career.
“I’m gonna miss it more than anything,” she said. ...”It’s so nice to look back and remember the good times I’ve had. ... Once I’m done this year — which I’m trying to make go as slowly as possible, but once I’m done — I’m sure I’ll have the same sort of feelings.”
As the two enter into what is likely to be their final collegiate meeting, they are both aiming to start conference play on the right foot. Friendship and camaraderie are put on hold for those 90 minutes.
“It’s friendly competition, but obviously it’s super intense once it gets on the field,” Gareis said. “But after the game, it’s always nice to say hi and hug and kind of catch up.”
And if it is the last time Kingsley and Gareis meet on the pitch, they’ll appreciate the memories of the matches they’ve played.
“It’s always cool playing with one of your friends and playing against one of your friends,” Kingsley said. ... “It’s always been exciting getting to see each other after the games and just celebrate, congratulate each other based off of each other’s performance.”