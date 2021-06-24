The 2016 NCAA Tournament MVP and Oklahoma State tennis alum Katarina Adamovic will take on an assistant coaching role with the Tigers, Missouri coach Chris Wootton announced Thursday.
Adamovic previously spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Cincinnati, where she helped the Bearcats achieve their second-best record in program history.
"I want to thank Chris Wootton, Andy Humes, Jim Sterk and Sarah Reesman for giving me the opportunity here at the University of Missouri," Adamovic said in a release. "Coach Wootton is eager to create a tradition and culture of winning, and I'm humbled to learn from him as we take the program forward. I'm eager to get to work with the players and help bring this program reach new heights. I can't wait to get to Columbia and get to work."
The Cacak, Serbia, native played for Oklahoma State from 2014-2017. She was a four-time All-Conference player in the Big 12 and finished her collegiate career with a .798 win percentage in doubles. In 2016, she helped lead the Cowgirls to both a Big 12 regular season and tournament championship. In 2017, she was ranked as high as No. 10 in singles and No. 17 in doubles in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings. Adamovic was also on the Oklahoma State women's basketball team for one year.
"We are honored and proud to welcome Kat Adamovic to the Mizzou family," Wootton said in a release. "The level of experience that Kat brings to the team as both a coach and player is rarely found. Her qualities on and off the court will bring the highest motivation and discipline to this team. These are exciting times at Mizzou tennis, and Kat raises the expectations of success."