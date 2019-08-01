Craig Sherman will be returning to the MU volleyball team as an assistant coach, Interim Head Coach Joshua Taylor said in a Thursday news release.
"He brings a wealth of knowledge as a former elite player and an experienced coach," Taylor said in the release. "He not only knows the game well, but also coaches it extremely well."
Sherman has 20 years of coaching experience and was head volleyball coach at MU for eight years from 1986 to 1993.
His most recent coaching job was head coach for the New Vision Volleyball Club in Columbia.
This month, Sherman will become the 21st inductee to the Heart of America Volleyball Hall of Fame. Since 2007, the organization has recognized outstanding players, coaches, officials and leaders for their contribution to its region of USA Volleyball, the release said.
Sherman will join assistant coach Molly Taylor.
"I want to thank Joshua and Molly for bringing me on board," Sherman said in the release. "I’m so excited to be a part of this new era of Mizzou Volleyball and can’t wait for the new season to start!"
Sherman played volleyball for The Ohio State University from 1981 to 1982, the year he graduated. He was also head coach for the Columbia College men's volleyball team in 2000, leading them to an NAIA National Championship.