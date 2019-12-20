Missouri baseball's Ian Kinsler returns for Hall of Fame induction (copy)

Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame inductees (left to right) Helen Wilson, James Taylor, Ian Kinsler and Christi Myers pose for a photo before the induction ceremony Feb. 4, 2013, at the Courtyard Marriott. Ian Kinsler retired Friday after a 14-year career in the MLB.

 Amy Stroth/Missourian

Ian Kinsler is retiring after a 14-year career in the MLB, he announced Friday.

Kinsler told The Athletic that a herniated cervical disk that affected his 2019 season affected his decision to retire.

He ends his career one hit shy of 2,000 and with 257 home runs, 909 RBIs and 234 stolen bases.

Kinsler will stay with the San Diego Padres as an advisor to baseball operations. During his career he played with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angles and the Boston Red Sox.

Kinsler played one season with Missouri baseball in 2003. He helped take the team to the NCAA Tournament, after a previous six-year drought.

