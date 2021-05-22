Former Missouri, Rock Bridge golfer Steelman transfers to Georgia Tech
Less than a week after notching the highest finish by a Missouri golfer at NCAA Regionals since 2014, Ross Steelman is taking his talents to Georgia Tech.
Steelman, who was a redshirt sophomore this past season for the Tigers, announced his decision on Instagram on Thursday. After beginning his career at Rock Bridge and continuing on to MU, Steelman will compete for a school not in Columbia for the first time.
Steelman won the Missouri Class 4 individual state championship in 2018, helping Rock Bridge to a team title in the process. After a redshirt year at Missouri, he had five top-20 finishes in the shortened 2019-20 season, including a title at the Prairie Club Invitational.
In his final season in Columbia, Steelman won the Missouri Tiger Invitational and was named Second Team All-SEC. He received an individual bid to the NCAA Noblesville Regional after Missouri was not selected to compete as a team, and he nearly qualified for Nationals, finishing tied for third in the Regional.
— Owen Krucoff