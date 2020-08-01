Karissa Schweizer hasn’t let the delay of the Tokyo Olympics slow her down.
The former Missouri runner broke a world record Saturday as part of the 4x1,500-meter relay that ran in the Portland Intrasquad Meet IV. St. Louis native Colleen Quigley was also a part of the Bowerman Track Club relay team that shaved six seconds off the record — which is pending ratification — finishing in 16 minutes, 27.02 seconds.
WORLD RECORD HOLDERS! Now that has a nice ring to it😏🌎16:27.02 for the 4x1500 shaving 7 seconds off the previous record! So proud of these ladies @steeple_squigs @elisecranny13 @shelbo800 Teamwork truly does make the dream work⚡️#bowermanbabes #BTCrelays #worldrecordholder pic.twitter.com/LHxdO2w1O3— Karissa Schweizer (@KarissaSchweiz4) August 1, 2020
Schweizer had been preparing for Olympic qualifiers before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world. Now with a world record relay under her belt, she’ll keep working toward the 2021 Olympics, with trials set for June 18-27, 2021.