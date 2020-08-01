Karissa Schweizer hasn’t let the delay of the Tokyo Olympics slow her down.

The former Missouri runner broke a world record Saturday as part of the 4x1,500-meter relay that ran in the Portland Intrasquad Meet IV. St. Louis native Colleen Quigley was also a part of the Bowerman Track Club relay team that shaved six seconds off the record — which is pending ratification — finishing in 16 minutes, 27.02 seconds.

Schweizer had been preparing for Olympic qualifiers before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world. Now with a world record relay under her belt, she’ll keep working toward the 2021 Olympics, with trials set for June 18-27, 2021.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.