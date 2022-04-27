Legendary Missouri wrestling coach, Vernon "Hap" Whitney died Wednesday in Columbia.
"This morning, we lost a great man in Hap Whitney," current MU wrestling coach Brian Smith said. "Hap brought Mizzou wrestling into the modern era and helped bring Mizzou to the national stage. He was a mentor, a great coach, a great supporter of the program and special friend to me. Prayers to all the Whitney family."
Whitney coached the Tigers from 1964 to 1974 and finished with a record of 88-55-3. In that time Missouri would see its first Big Eight champion, its first team to score points at the NCAA Championships (1967), its first undefeated season (1968) and its first ranked team (1968).
Whitney is not only remembered as a tremendous coach but also as a legendary competitor. He attended Normandy High School in St. Louis from 1949-1952, when he became a four-time state champion, making him the first to do so in Missouri high school history. He then enrolled at Purdue University where he was a Big Ten Conference champion and an All-American at the 1956 NCAA Championships. The same year, he also served as an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team.
Following his time at the University of Missouri, Whitney served as the director of physical education and athletics at Columbia Public Schools for 18 years.
Whitney was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He also was a charter member of the Missouri Wrestling Hall of Fame and is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Whitney's legacy lives on through the Hap Whitney Coaches Award, an annual honor given to an MU wrestler who displays dedication, commitment, sacrifice and unselfishness to the team on a constant basis, per MU Athletics.