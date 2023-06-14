Former Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk is returning to Western Washington, his alma mater, as the university's athletic director, the school announced Wednesday. Sterk served as Mizzou's athletic director from 2016-21.
The Vikings compete in Division II and in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
"My journey in college athletics began at Western and I am proud the next chapter in my career will be as the leader in a department that is defined by excellence, both in academics and competition," Sterk said in a news release. "The sustainable base that has been built by the student-athletes, coaches and staff, and two great athletic directors Lynda Goodrich and Steve Card, made this a very appealing position."
Card retired in March after serving as Western Washington's athletic director since 2013, leaving the door open for Sterk's return. Sterk played football and basketball with the Vikings. He set the football program's tackles record in 1977 and was inducted into Western Washington's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.
Prior to his time at MU, Sterk was the athletic director at San Diego State (2010-16), Washington State (2000-10) and Portland State (1995-2000). He most recently served as a Planned Giving Special Consultant at San Diego State beginning in 2022.
"Having built an exemplary career in athletics administration across the nation at both the Division 1 and Division 2 levels, Jim brings a strong track record of fundraising and all-around athletics department success to Western," Western Washington President Sabah Randhawa said in a news release.
Sterk is the seventh athletic director in Western Washington's 109-year athletics history. He will begin his new role with the university July 5.