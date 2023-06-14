Jim Sterk speaks after a press conference (copy)

Then-MU athletic director Jim Sterk speaks after a press conference in 2017. Western Washington announced Sterk as its next athletic director Wednesday.

 Emil Lippe/Missourian

Former Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk is returning to Western Washington, his alma mater, as the university's athletic director, the school announced Wednesday. Sterk served as Mizzou's athletic director from 2016-21.

The Vikings compete in Division II and in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

