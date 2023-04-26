Former Missouri football standout William Moore was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a park Sunday in Lawrenceville, Georgia, per a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constituion.
Moore is accused of firing at a vehicle that contained three passengers, two of whom were children. According to Gwinnett County officials, the ex-Atlanta Falcons safety is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
He also faces second-degree criminal property damage and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
According to officials, Moore is still in Gwinnett County jail and is being held without bond.
Moore, a Hayti, Missouri, product, received second-team All-Big 12 honors during his junior season with the Tigers in 2007, when he grabbed eight interceptions and recorded 115 total tackles. He finished his four-year Missouri career with 264 total tackles, 11 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.
The safety was selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Falcons, where he spent seven seasons and was awarded with a Pro Bowl selection in 2012.