Colorado Missouri Football

Missouri safety William Moore is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Oct. 25, 2008, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 58-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Former Missouri football standout William Moore was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a park Sunday in Lawrenceville, Georgia, per a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constituion. 

Moore is accused of firing at a vehicle that contained three passengers, two of whom were children. According to Gwinnett County officials, the ex-Atlanta Falcons safety is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

