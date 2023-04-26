Colorado Missouri Football

Then-Missouri safety William Moore plays against Colorado on Oct. 25, 2008, in Columbia. Moore was arrested Wednesday after reportedly shooting at a car Sunday in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Former Missouri football standout William Moore was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a park Sunday in Lawrenceville, Georgia, per a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Moore is accused of firing at a vehicle that contained three passengers, two of whom were children. According to Gwinnett County officials, the ex-Atlanta Falcons safety is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

