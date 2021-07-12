Former Missouri and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was named a 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America Second-Team Academic All-American, according to a news release Monday.
He is the 20th player in program history to receive Academic All-America honors, and the first since Matt Hoch in 2013.
Bolton, who was recently selected as the 58th overall pick in the NFL Draft, recorded a 3.60 GPA at Missouri. On the field in 2020, he notched an SEC-leading 67 solo tackles, as well as two sacks, five pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.