Former Missouri men's golfers Peter Malnati and Hayden Buckley each qualified for their first U.S. Open after making it through their U.S. Open Final Qualifiers, a set of events that take place across the country on what is widely known as 'golf's longest day.'
Malnati qualified for the major championship via a 5-for-4 playoff. After two rounds Monday at Brookside Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, he finished in a tie for 13th following rounds of 7-under 65 and 1-over 73. He returned to the course the following morning for a playoff with fellow PGA Tour players Jhonattan Vegas and Tom Hoge and current Texas players Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer.
The players played the par-4 10th for the playoff, where Malnati and Vegas both made birdies to clinch U.S. Open berths. Hammer was later the only player to miss out on qualification in the playoff, but he has since received an invite to the championship after Mikko Korhonen withdrew.
Buckley qualified from Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta on Monday, posting back-to-back 5-under 67s to make it through in second place. Only former Alabama player Davis Shore finished ahead of him.
Malnati, who turned professional in 2009, is set to appear in his first U.S. Open and third major championship. He missed the cut at the 2016 and 2021 PGA Championships. It is set to be Buckley's first major appearance.
The tournament is scheduled for June 17-20 at Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego.