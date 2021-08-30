Former Missouri soccer player Sarah Luebbert has joined Club America of Liga MX Femenil on loan from the Chicago Red Stars. She joins the Mexico City-based club for the remainder of 2021.
Luebbert has played 64 minutes for the Red Stars this season, appearing in five matches and starting one. The club sited the depth at the forward position as the reason to send Luebbert on loan.
"Her hard-working attitude has brought great energy to the team," Red Stars manager Rory Dames said in a news release, "and while we don’t want to see her leave this will help her develop and make her a better player for our club in future.”
Luebbert had 79 points in 76 matches during her collegiate career for the Tigers. She signed with the Red Stars as an undrafted free agent in 2020.