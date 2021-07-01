Former Missouri softball player Ashley Fleming has been hired as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
She replaces Lauren Lappin, who was hired as an assistant at Arizona.
"This is a huge hire for us, and I am excited for Ashely to get started," UMSL head coach Amanda Scott said in a news release. "She has a passion for the game and for the development of players both on and off the field."
Fleming was a standout first baseman and outfielder at Missouri. She earned two National Fastpitch Coaches Association second team All-American honors and appeared in three-consecutive Women's College World Series from 2009-2011.