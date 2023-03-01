Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes will continue her career with Women’s Professional Fastpitch after signing with the Smash It Sports Vipers on Wednesday.
Wilmes received third team All-American honors as a senior in 2021. She was named All-SEC four times and was a three-time NFCA All-Region center fielder.
Wilmes hit .345 with an on-base percentage of .314 over five seasons with Missouri. She holds the 10th-highest career slugging percentage in program history at .575. She has the most at-bats and doubles in program history and ranks second in hits and runs.
Wilmes, who was serving as an assistant softball coach at Stephens College, joins Missouri graduate assistant Amber Fiser as a member of the Vipers. They begin their 2023 season against the Oklahoma City Spark on June 15.