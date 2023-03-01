Missouri’s Brooke Wilmes swings the bat (copy)

Former Missouri center fielder Brooke Wilmes, right, signed a contract with the Smash It Sports Vipers of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch.

 Hunter Pendleton/Missourian

Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes will continue her career with Women’s Professional Fastpitch after signing with the Smash It Sports Vipers on Wednesday.

Wilmes received third team All-American honors as a senior in 2021. She was named All-SEC four times and was a three-time NFCA All-Region center fielder.

