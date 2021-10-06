Former Missouri standout Kylie Deberg and LSU came out on top over Missouri on Wednesday night.
Missouri (3-14) started off hot, leading 10-5 early in the first set. Missouri maintained its lead until the final five points, when LSU (6-8) iced Missouri’s server and pulled ahead to win the set 25-22. Whatever glimpse of hope Missouri had in the first set vanished during the next two, with LSU dominating 25-15 and 25-12.
Deberg held nothing back against her former team, notching an impressive 19 kills and two blocks. Taylor Bannister shined with 11 kills, while Whitney Foreman had seven kills and seven blocks for LSU. Missouri could not keep up and had no hitters with over 10 kills. Once again, Anna Dixon led the way for Missouri. The junior captain showed her versatility, leading in kills, aces and digs.
If Wednesday’s match was any indication on how the rest of Missouri’s season will go, the outlook is bleak. LSU sits in the lower half of the SEC and does not have any wins against ranked opponents. Youth has been Missouri’s main issue this season and it’s not going away any time soon. Coach Joshua Taylor will have a week to get his team back on track against Alabama (8-8).