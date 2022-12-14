After completing the first two years of her collegiate career with the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina, softball infielder Maddie Gallagher transferred to Missouri. MU softball coach Larissa Anderson confirmed the news on Wednesday.
Gallagher started 56 times in 2022, mostly at the second base. Gallagher hit .292 and logged four triples, the 87th best mark in the country. She also tied for second for hits on South Carolina with 47.
She notched four RBIs and scored three runs against George Washington on Feb. 12, earning a carrer high in both categories and hit her first career home run against Marshall on Feb.18.
Gallagher was standout at Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York. She was a two-time All-State selection and named the 2019 Nassau County Player of the Year. That same year, she was selected to the Team USA 17U squad that played in the Pan American Games in Colombia.