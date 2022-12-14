After completing the first two years of her collegiate career with the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina, softball infielder Maddie Gallagher transferred to Missouri. MU softball coach Larissa Anderson confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Gallagher started 56 times in 2022, mostly at the second base. Gallagher hit .292 and logged four triples, the 87th best mark in the country. She also tied for second for hits on South Carolina with 47.

