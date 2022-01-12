Former Missouri soccer player Domi Richardson signed a contract extension at NWSL team NJ/NY Gotham FC through 2022, the club announced Wednesday on Twitter. The extension also includes an option for the 2023 season.

Richardson was signed as a free agent by NJ/NY Gotham in 2016 — when it was named Sky Blue FC — and since has made 45 appearances.

The midfielder played 82 times and scored 17 goals for Missouri from 2010-13.

After graduating, Richardson went unselected in the 2014 NWSL Draft but earned a spot at the Houston Dash in open tryouts. She made two appearances there before a stint at FC Kansas City, where she never played.

Richardson will see her first opportunity to play after resigning for NJ/NY Gotham at the NWSL Challenge Cup, which will begin March 19.

