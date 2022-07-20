Former Missouri track and field star Karissa Schweizer finished fifth in her 5,000-meter-qualifying heat at the World Championships on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. Her placement punched a ticket to Saturday’s championship race.
The MU alum led the pack with 1,000 meters to go, but dropped back slightly in the closing stretch. Schweizer clocked in at 14 minutes, 53.69 seconds. The top-five finishers all crossed the line within 1.05 seconds of each other.
Fellow American teammate Emily Infeld placed narrowly behind Schweitzer in sixth with a time of 15:00.98. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won in 14:52.64.
Schweitzer also made a finals appearance in the 10,000 last Saturday, leading the U.S. effort with a ninth-place finish (30:18.05).
The former Tiger will compete for the 5,000 title at 8:25 p.m. Saturday.